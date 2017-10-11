Ickworth’s Wood and Craft Fair is a cut above the rest

Have your say

Ickworth House was bustling over the weekend as it welcomed over 8,000 visitors to its Wood and Craft Fair.

Now in its 28th year, the event was first held in 1989 to make use of fallen trees after a hurricane tore through the estate two years earlier.

Over 8,000 people attended Ickworth Wood and Craft Fair over the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

There were plenty of activities to keep visitors entertained, including wood carving, pottery, crafts and textiles and local food stalls.

The Steam traction saw mill, which showed the old method of milling wood, was also popular with guests.

“It was a very busy Sunday and we had a lot of fun,” said Rosie McVey, programming officer.

“It was a really nice atmosphere. We had a bit of bad weather on Sunday but that didn’t stop people coming along.”

Local sculptor, John Williams, was also working on the estate, carving the second of four 12-foot-high totem poles portraying the lives of the people who lived on the estate.

Each pole will depict a different century and will take between three and five months to carve.

“It’s sometimes hard work but it’s satisfying,” Mr Williams said.

“When you walk away at the end of the day, you have achieved something and it’s a rewarding experience.”