Hundreds turn out to support Thetford fun day

Live music, face painting and dance and martial art demonstrations helped raise more than £1,300 at an annual fun day last weekend.

Around 350 people turned out for the Black Horse’s third August bank holiday charity fun day on Sunday.

Ronan Shepherd having his face painted by Kellie Driscoll

The Thetford pub hosted a range of activities including live music throughout and an evening disco, as well as a raffle, auction, barbecue and charity football match between the Thetford Rovers Football Club and Veterans team.

Dance troupe Thundercats gave a spectacular cheerleading demonstration while members of Thetford’s Hapkido group showed how to chop wood with their hands and breeze blocks with their heads.

All the money raised will be split between Thetford Rovers FC and the Maisy Hutley Fund which was set up to provide support for a Thetford girl who has a muscle wasting condition requiring 24-hour care.

“It was a massive success once more,” said landlord Terry Gillman, who is already looking forward to next year’s event.

Paul Moyse, Stephanie Bridges, John Rudling and Kerry Chapple

The fun day was one of around 70 events to be held during Thetford’s Great Festival, which is coming to an end on Sunday. Find out more at thetfordsgreatfestival.org