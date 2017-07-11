Hundreds turn out for 10th Bury St Edmunds Skatepark Jam

Members of the skate, scooter and BMX community showed off their skills at the 10th Bury St Edmunds Skatepark Jam on Sunday.

The event, run by the Bury Skatepark Experience charity in association with Hardcore Hobbies and St Edmundsbury Borough Council, saw hundreds of people turn out to take part.

Competitors demonstrated tricks in a bid to win alternative sports parts and clothing, while live DJs, face-painting and refreshments added to the crowd’s enjoyment.

The ‘rad’ skills of Stowmarket BMX biker Ash Finley saw him awarded the Luke Jarvis Shield, named after an inspirational skateboarder who died last year.

Jason Mills, owner of sponsor Hardcore Hobbies and member of the skatepark user group committee, said it was a ‘really good’ day, raising more than £2,000 towards improving the Olding Road site.

“The weather was good, there were no major accidents and there were lots of newcomers to the sport as well as veterans who had been there many times,” he said.

Meanwhile, a drive to get more donors on the DKMS stem cell registry saw 76 people agree to have cheek swabs taken on the day.

For a full list of results check www.hardcorehobbieshq.com or www.fourwheelfools.blogspot.co.uk.