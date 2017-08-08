Hundreds transported to wartime era at aviation museum

Have your say

Hundreds of people were transported to the wartime 1940s in a military themed event as part of an aviation museum’s landmark anniversary.

Between 300 to 400 people marvelled at vintage vehicles and re-enactors during the fifth annual Echoes of the Past at Rougham Control Tower Aviation Museum.

Joseph Edmans (8) as a Fallschirm-Jager Soldier PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The museum, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is on the site of a former USAAF bombardment group base and is dedicated to those who served during World War Two.

Andrew Caldecott, museum committee member, said: “The event was absolutely super and everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“The whole weekend was focused on people from the community coming to see what and who we are.”

Cllr Terry Clements, the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, opened the event, which raised more than £2,500 for the tower.

Echoes of the Past at Rougham Museum Pictured: John Thurman outside the Naafi Wagon PICTURE: Mecha Morton

There were military vehicles such as American jeeps and a command unit as well as stalls, children’s activities and about 18 motorbikes from the Harley Owners Club.

Twenty aircraft visited including a Boeing-Stearman and the wartime atmosphere was heightened by an air raid re-enactment and a German hospital re-enactment group.

Mr Caledcott, who is Bury St Edmunds co-ordinator for the Christian Vision for Men, led a memorial service with Royal British Legion standard bearers and bugler Rachel Hockley-Warner.

He thanked the event’s stall-holders, visitors and volunteers.

For their next big event, Rougham Airfield will welcome 80 aircraft during a two-day fly-in on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

Visit www.rctam94th.co.uk

For more pictures, see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.