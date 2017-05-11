Hundreds pay tribute to ‘supportive’ Thetford parkrun volunteer

Hundreds of people have taken part in a minute’s applause in honour of a much-loved Thetford parkrun volunteer.

Jason Vince, a ‘core volunteer’ who was ‘very supportive’ of all runners, died suddenly last Monday, aged 42.

A Thetford parkrun participant talking to Jason Vince, a core parkrun volunteer who died earlier this month

At Saturday’s parkrun – the first since he passed away – 232 people took part in a joint applause in celebration of his life and achievements.

“Everyone expressed lots of emotions, there were tears and hugs but we all supported each other,” said Melanie Sturman, director of Thetford parkrun.

An event is being held at the Charles Burrell Centre on June 16 to raise funds for mental health charities and defibrillators for parkrun.

Ms Sturman said one of the defibrillators would be engraved ‘as a tribute to Jason’ and positioned at the volunteering spot where he used to stand.

Mr Vince’s funeral will take place in London on Thursday.

