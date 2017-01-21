Hundreds in Suffolk and Norfolk found driving under influence of alcohol or drugs

More than 2,600 people were breathalysed in Norfolk and Suffolk during the Christmas drink drive campaign with 224 drivers failing.

The month-long campaign, launched on December 1, 2016, targeted drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

In Suffolk 10.7 per cent of drivers failed the test while in Norfolk the fail rate was 6.2 per cent.

A total of 1,329 tests were carried out in Suffolk, 450 following collisions, with 142 drivers – 122 men and 20 woman – providing positive readings. Forty-three drivers failed drug tests – 37 men and six women.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “It’s always disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, although it is a minority.

“Dozens of people caught during the campaign would have started 2017 with a minimum 12 to 18 month driving ban, which will have massive implications on their professional and social lives.

“We target drink drivers all-year round and my plea to motorists considering getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs is don’t – it’s simply not worth the risk.”

During the 2015 campaign 3,349 drivers were tested with 262 drivers providing positive readings in total for both counties. In Suffolk 1,920 tests were carried out with 172 drivers failing the test while in Norfolk 1,429 tests were carried out with 90 drivers failing.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Every Christmas our message is the same and every year sadly there are still drivers that do not take heed, I find this extremely disappointing. It beggars belief that despite the obvious dangers, too many drivers still take to the road under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“All drivers need to understand that drink driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish.

“Too many people lose their lives on our roads and that’s why we have invested in extra roads policing – we’re doing all we can to keep our roads safe, we need everyone out on our county’s road to do the same.”