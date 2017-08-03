Hundreds enjoy Brandon fun day

Games, food, crafts and stalls filled Brandon’s sports field on Saturday as people flocked to enjoy Tesco Brandon’s fourth family fun day, raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Performances by Brandon singer Curtis Cronin Music and MB Street Dance of Weeting kept crowds entertained while Dawn ‘til Dusk Falconry showed off its birds of prey and donkey rides and bouncy castles added to youngsters’ enjoyment.

Lydia Owen and the talented Curtis Cronin who donated his time to sing free of charge to raise money for charity

Community stalls, including Angels, Dogs Protection, 1st Brandon Scouts and the Brandon Rotary Club, were given a free pitch to raise funds for themselves, raising more than £800 in total, while Tesco staff raised £707 for Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Organiser Lianne Spooner, Tesco Brandon’s community champion, said: “I would like to thank everyone for their support in making this event such a success, and for such a worthwhile cause. I’m looking forward to start planning next year’s event later on in the year.”

Jan Gossington, of Thetford, holding one of the many beautiful birds of prey on display