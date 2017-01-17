‘Huge’ stowaway spider from Japan shocks Old Newton farm workers

Workers at an Old Newton farm thought they had been struck with a Friday the thirteenth curse when they found a huge spider lurking inside a shipping container.
Staff were unsure what to do with the giant arachnid which had scuttled out of the container, believed to have been a Japanese stowaway.
The RSPCA was contacted and Animal Collection Officer (ACO) Naemi Kilbey picked up the eight-legged creature.
“Workers who found the spider definitely thought it was a Friday the 13th jinx,” she said.
“I must admit I’d get a bit of a shock if I was unloading some stock a huge Huntsman spider crawled out!
“Although these spiders, usually from Australia, are large and can grow to more than 15cm in size, they are generally harmless.
“While a bite from one of these arachnids could cause some pain and discomfort, they are not a highly venomous spider.
“We would advise anyone who comes across an unusual exotic animal or any animal in distress to contact our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”
The spider, which had been confined in the container by the workers, was collected by ACO Kilbey and taken to a local exotic animal specialist.
