Housing association employees donate 122kg of food and toiletries to charity

Havebury Housing Partnership staff have donated food items and toiletries as part of a month-long drive to support one of its local corporate charities.

Employees at the Bury St Edmunds-based housing association donated items to Reach Community Projects, which runs a food and furniture bank.

Themed days, including Women’s Wednesday and Thirsty Thursdays, were held to encourage staff to donate feminine products and long-life milk and fruit juice and to raise awareness of the types of items Reach needs.

More than 122kg of food and toiletry items were collected for the charity.