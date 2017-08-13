Hospital to be thanked with charity walk

Some summer holidays are a time for relaxing but for the Gibson family they are pulling on their walking shoes to support the hospital that helped their son to walk properly.

They plan to cover the 192-mile coast to coast route across northern England starting on August 17 in aid of the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

Back in 2005, son Aidan, had to have corrective surgery at the hospital to realign his big toe on his left foot when he was only 16 months old

His father Eddie was looking for a challenge to do this year as he was turning 50 but after talking to Aidan the trip took a special twist.

He said: “We had been kicking around the idea for several years, my wife and I, to do this as a challenge just for us to do.

“When we asked Aidan if he wanted to do it, he said he would only do it if he could raise money for Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”

Now at the age of 13, the Thurston Community College student plays hockey for both Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk, cricket for Bardwell CC and is a junior member of St Edmundsbury Lifesavers with dreams of making the 2028 GB Olympic hockey team.

Mr Gibson said the operation when he was little helped him to get where he is today.

He said: “After it being a success, it gave him a healthier child hood and it seems, with all the stuff he does, he wants to make the most of it.”

Michelle Gray, head of community fundraising for the trust, said: “Aidan is truly an inspirational young man. Despite everything he has had to contend with in his life, his enthusiasm and dedication for raising money so that others can benefit from the services of the excellent team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital is absolutely wonderful.”

A JustGiving page has been set up for the walk and Mr Gibson said: “The support has been really good. We set a modest target and it has really started to take off – hopefully we can smash it.”

Donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aidan4addenbrookes