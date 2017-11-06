Horse found with burns in Hockwold

Police are investigating after a horse suffered burns near its eye and on the top of its head.

The horse, which is kept in a field off Main Street, Hockwold, near Thetford, received burns overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, November 1 and 2.

As a result of the injuries the horse needed veterinary treatment for colic, potentially fatel gut cramps which can result from stress.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “It’s not known how the horse came to receive the burns and officers are appealing for anyone who may have any information to contact them.”

Anyone with information should call PCSO Claire Law at Downham Market Police Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.