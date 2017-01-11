Horringer Court pupils examine life on Mars

Pupils at Horringer Court Middle School have been looking at life on Mars with the help of an expert.

Pupils studying Earth and Space, with an emphasis on Mars, were able to get the inside view from aerospace engineer Andrzej Stewart who spent a year, with five others, in the HI-SEAS dome in Hawaii which simulated living on the red planet.

Andrzej was a school friend of the pupils’ science teacher Kathy Koth’s son, while his father was at RAF Lakenheath.

She said: “Our year sevens have had the opportunity to email him questions about his mission and a possible mission to Mars.

“He has been kind enough to send us six videos explaining his simulation and what it would be like to travel to Mars.

“This link to ‘real’ missions and science has brought this topic alive for our pupils and theuir excitement is contagious.”

Like the HI-SEAS team,youngsters grew plants in a confined environment as space explorers will have to.