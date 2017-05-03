Homophobic hate crime reported in Bury St Edmunds

Police are investigating a hate crime incident in Bury St Edmunds.

On Monday a man reported finding a ‘horrific’ sticker displaying homophobic content on a lamp post in Fornham Road.

Pc Mark Ellis, who is investigating the incident, said the sticker was ‘disgusting’.

He said: “In this day and age it’s a dreadful thing to see and if youngsters were to see it they’d be asking questions of their parents about what it meant – it’s disgusting.”

He added: “I’m not aware of anything like that in the past, certainly not a sticker. We get people shouting homophobic things but they’re not necessarily recorded unless people report them to us.

“The problem is we can’t gauge how prevalent it is if people aren’t reporting it.”

Records show only two other recent homophobic hate crimes in the area, an incident in Bury on January 13 and another in Barrow on September 13, 2016, both involving neighbour disputes.

Anyone with information about the sticker is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/32379/17.