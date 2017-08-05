Home requires extensive work after car crash

An Eriswell couple spoke about how a car narrowly missed them when it smashed into the front of their home.

Sara May and her husband David showing damage to their fence after a car hit it. Picture Mark Westley

Sara and David May moved to The Street in February and are now dealing with insurance companies after the front wall of their home was pushed in three inches afterthe collison. The front now requires a full rebuild.

Mrs May said they had had concerns about the safety of the road since they moved in .

She said: “In peak times it is extremely dangerous and walking on the pavement to the pub or the shop we have had to walk in single file because of drivers.”

Her husband narrowly avoided the collision when he left home that morning and this has made Mrs May think about what might have been.

She said: “It could have quite easily have been me out there when it happened.”

Mrs May feels that calls to widen the road by moving the church wall will encourage drivers to go quicker through the village and feels that other options may be more effective.

She said; “I would like to see the road narrowed and give way signs put up to slow things down.

“In effect I feel that doing this would be a far cheaper option.”

Mrs May feels that ‘high status villages’ have better signs which Eriswell sorely needs and she has written a letter to MP Matt Hancock about the issue in the hope something can be done.

Leader of Suffolk County Council Colin Noble took on all the views expressed from villagers to help the issue.

He said: “I appreciate the narrowing at the village entrances but the fact that you are entering a village can hardly be lost on anyone driving into the village and it is for drivers to behave responsibly.

“The cost of moving the wall back into the churchyard is expensive and whilst there is no budget for this work it is agreed that as housing is built and occupied in the area it is something that S106 monies may be used to address.”