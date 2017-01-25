‘Holy smokes!’ - Batman, Robin and a 1960s Batmobile are heading to Bury St Edmunds

The dynamic duo Batman and Robin will swoop into Bury St Edmunds this Saturday to showcase a 1966 Batmobile.

The car will be on display in Charter Square, at the arc shopping centre, from 9am to 5pm in an event organised by A-Plan Insurance to celebrate the opening of its branch in Brentgovel Street.

Batman and Robin will be in the branch and at the arc.

Entertainer Paul Pleasants will also be in the branch.

Dan Skippins, branch manager, said: “We are really looking forward to this exciting event and welcoming local people to our new branch for what should be an enjoyable day for all.”

“We like to be where people can access us easily and where we have an opportunity to engage with local people and businesses and really become part of the local community.

“Bury St Edmunds is a great location for A-Plan and on a personal level I feel proud to play a part in the area’s vibrant economy.

“We are here to provide a personalised service, designed to help our clients find the protection they need.”

The company aims to provide a more personalised way of arranging home, motor, travel or business insurance as an alternative to online insurance sites.