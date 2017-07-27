Higham animal companion charity says ‘thank you’ to volunteers

A Higham-based charity which provides animal companionship to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals at difficult times has hosted a special event.

On Monday Our Special Friends (OSF) celebrated its achievements over the last five years by holding a social event at Bury St Edmunds’ Moreton Hall Community Centre to thank its volunteers for the ‘wonderful work’ they do for West Suffolk communities.

Services provided by the volunteers include dog walking, arranging visits with OSF ‘visiting’ dogs and other forms of practical help to enable pets to stay at home with their owners.

The charity also supports individuals who can no longer keep an animal at home, helps with the introduction of a new pet and gives support around pet bereavement.

“Without the support of a growing network of volunteers this work would not be possible,” said vet Belinda Johnston, the charity’s founder.

Anyone interested in volunteering for OSF should call Ms Johnston on 01284 247077.

