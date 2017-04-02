Help shape the future of Bury’s town centre

A leading market trader has urged Bury St Edmunds Market stallholders and customers to have their say on the proposed masterplan for the town centre.

Darren Old, the market traders’ representative on the masterplan working group said: “There are a lot of great things about Bury St Edmunds including the strength of the market which attracts people to the town.

“We also have some of the fantastic events put on by OurBuryStEdmunds and the Borough Council, and of course its heritage, leisure and culture with The Abbey Gardens, St Edmundsbury Cathedral, The Apex and The Theatre Royal being just some of the fine examples.

“It is not perfect though and I will be encouraging all my fellow market traders, as well as our customers to grasp this opportunity and have their say on the challenges facing our town centre.

“Everything that we say now will help instruct the draft masterplan that is subsequently created. Whatever you do, take part and have your say.”

St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s masterplan stall will be back on the market on Wednesday (April 5) and again the following Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

If you cannot get to those events, the team will be at Bury Leisure Centre on Friday from 10am to 5pm.

The Moreton Hall Residents Association will hold a meeting on Monday April 10 from 7pm at the Moreton Hall Community Centre where residents can come along and find out not only more about the project, but about how and why they should get involved.

Public displays about the issues and options report are at: West Suffolk House, The Apex, Bury Library, West Suffolk College and Bury Leisure Centre.

The easiest way to take part is at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplan

The Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan is supported by a working group comprising representatives of OurBuryStEdmunds Business Improvement District, Suffolk Chamber in Bury, Bury market traders, Bury Society, Bury St Edmunds Town Trust, the Town Council, St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Suffolk County Council, working alongside urban design and town planning specialists David Lock Associates and Peter Brett Associates.