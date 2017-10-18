West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust bags third award of the month

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust scored a hat trick last week, with three of its staff members bagging awards for their work with the Trust.

Jan Bloomfield, director of workforce and communications at the trust, won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bury Free Press Business Awards on Friday, while Abigail Johnson won Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

But the Trust’s diabetes inpatient specialist nurses also got in on the winning streak at the annual Quality in Care Diabetes Awards in Guildford on Thursday.

The team were presented with the Hypo Awareness Week Excellence Award for their efforts in raising awareness of diabetes complications during National Hypo Awareness Week which took place from October 2 to 8.

During the week, staff donned campaign t-shirts, trained on a hypo simulation dummy and revised best practice by simulating both mild and severe hypoglycaemic incidences.

They also set up a stall in the canteen, gave out information cards and tested their colleagues’ knowledge with a quiz.

The team beat off competition from 343 hospitals and medical centres who also took part in the campaign.

Judge Simon O’Neill, from Diabetes UK’s director of health intelligence and professional liason, said: “Many congratulations to West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust for running a significant campaign.

“I think it’s great to be able to give out awards like this, as so often nursing teams don’t get the recognition they deserve for all the extra work they put in to really improve care.”

The trust’s chief executive, Dr Stephen Dunn, said: “It’s a real testament to our Trust that three awards have been awarded in such a short space of time, to three such different departments!

“What unites all three awards is the recognition that our staff go the extra mile, and ultimately ensure the best experience for our patients and the best health service for our community.

“On behalf of the Trust I want to congratulate all of our staff for their commitment, and the quality of work they carry out, which is routinely being recognised on a local and national scale.”