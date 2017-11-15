Pub raising awareness of men’s health issues

Bury St Edmunds pub, Oakes Barn, is hosting a series of events to raise awareness of men’s health issues this month.

Money raised during the month will go to West Suffolk Hospital’s neurology department, for a new monitor to diagnose prostate problems.

The activities kicked off last week with live music and a pub games day, which raised £100. Other events included a wine night and a paella and quiz night.

Susan Wilde, co-owner of Oakes Barn, said: “The pub game day was a busy event and we have lots more different ones planned. It’s great to be able to do it.”

There are more events coming up with a 70s and 80s themed disco on November 18 and a live music night on November 30. Tickets are available from the bar.