Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust rated ‘inadequate’

A mental health trust has been rated inadequate after a report found that it had failed to address serious concerns raised in 2014.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which provides mental health, substance misuse and learning disability services across Norfolk and Suffolk, has been put back in special measures having only come out of them in October last year.

Julie Cave, NSFT chief executive, said: “Anyone who cares about mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk is going to be disappointed in these results, as we are at NSFT.

“In short, we have not made enough significant improvements over the past year and that has resulted in this retrograde step in our CQC ratings and in our progress. For that we apologise to our staff, to our service users and carers, and to our stakeholders.

She added: “We know our dedicated staff will offer their continued support in helping us to put things right and to achieve the improvements we need to make at a greater pace over the coming months.”

In their report, the CQC seek to answer five main questions in each of their reports – whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

While the service was rated ‘good’ for their quality of care, the safety and leadership were deemed ‘inadequate’ and the other two issues ‘required improvement’.

The report raised several concerns, including that all staff had not had mandatory training and that the number of serious incidents at the trust remained high.

It also stated that the trust ‘had not taken action to ensure that unsafe environments were made safe and promoted the dignity of patients’.

Among its other facilities, the trust also runs services from Wedgwood House in Bury St Edmunds.

