Headway Suffolk receives thousands of pounds through grant and fund-raising night

A charity which helps people who have suffered brain injury to rebuild their lives has secured thousands of pounds in funding.

Headway Suffolk has been awarded a £25,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for the second year running.

It will be used to set up a social enterprise, which will involve the charity pairing up with a wide range of companies to act as a ‘stepping stone’ for getting its clients back into full time work.

The aim is to build up their confidence and enable them to gain references and experience to help with future employment.

Businesses taking part will pay the social enterprise and any profits being made will be re-invested into Headway.

Helen Fairweather, chief executive of Headway Suffolk, said they were ‘delighted’ to receive the grant and the charity helped more than 27 people with a neurological condition gain employment in 2016/17.

Meanwhile, Headway has received £3,400 raised from a horse racing evening in Bury St Edmunds in memory of Marc Lucchi.

The West Suffolk College student and Bury Town footballer died aged 18 in a collision on the A14 in 2002.

His family have supported Headway since then and have raised about £14,000 through two horse racing evenings, five football tournaments and collections.

Marc’s friends Matt Taylor, Katie Taylor and Dany Grimwood organised the second horse racing evening on March 22 at Moreton Hall Community Centre.

More than 200 people attended the event, which also featured an auction with prizes from the footballing world such as John Terry’s boots as well as signed England and Manchester United shirts.

Marc’s parents Sandra and Robbie said they were pleased with the amount raised and praised his friends for making it such a success.

The funds will benefit Headway’s Bury St Edmunds hub, in Olding Road, and will be used to buy a variety of bolt boards, jigsaw and scrabble sets to help clients with their planning, memory, concentration and perception.

The charity will also expand its range of fitness and exercise equipment with balance boards, pedal bikes and yoga/gym balls to help boost clients’ mobility.

It will also improve the hub’s daily living skills facility with an upgrade of the kitchen area and to buy improved supportive aids to help those with limited co-ordination and one-sided weakness.