Headteacher Jim prepares to say goodbye to Westgate Primary School

As schools close for the summer, pupils are not the only ones moving on to new pastures.

In Bury St Edmunds, Westgate Primary School headteacher Jim Cleaver has been saying a lot of goodbyes ahead of his move to a Sudbury school.

Mr Cleaver, who has been at Westgate for 13 years with four as headteacher, said the end of term was set to be emotional.

“It has been a great honour to lead such a fantastic school and I would like to thank the many pupils we have had through the doors of Westgate and the superb staff for making it such a wonderful place to work,” he said.

“Westgate has been a large part of my life for a long time and I will remember the school and the wider community with great fondness.”

Mr Cleaver said he took over in challenging times and immediately oversaw a large building project and the development of provision for years five and six. Despite this, the school received a ‘good’ Ofsted .

“I am proud of the fact that during a period of great change and expansion we have not lost the calm, friendly atmosphere and sense of community that has always made Westgate special,” said Mr Cleaver.

“The sign at the school entrance says ‘Welcome to Westgate, where learning is fun’. I like to think that is at the heart of everything we do here.”