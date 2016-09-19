Heads of School revealed at Framlingham College

The Heads of School at Framlingham College for 2016/17 have been revealed.

René Bahar, 17, from Stowmarket, if Head of School, and has attended the college since Year 9 after joining from Old Buckenham Happ Prep School.

Grace Rider, 17, from Norwich, is Head Girl, while Harvey Finbow, from Busy St Edmunds, is Head Boy.

Headmaster Paul Taylor said: “Students have a crucial role to play in the leadership of any school and we are delighted at the quality of our Sixth Form this year, and in particular by the outstanding leadership that we know these three will provide.”