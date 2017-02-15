Head hunting at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Youngsters on half term have been able to go on a head hunt in St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

But it is not as gruesome as it sounds because the heads were only illustrations from Bury St Edmunds actress Hatty Ashton’s book There’s a Head in my Bed, which offers a different slant on the St Edmund legend.

Lucy Murphy and Joshua Oakes with St Edmund helmets they made

She and illustrator Joshua Rosewarne were at the cathedral to tell the story and help with craft activities in two sessions on today, which are repeated on Friday.

Hatty, who overcame dyslexia to write the rhyming book, said: “It’s the first event like this I’ve done. We were a bit sceptical about numbers but after lunch lots or girls and boys arrived.

“They did lots of colouring in and running round the building hunting illustrations from the book. It was great to see them enjoying and exploring the building.

Hatty could not read until she was 11 but the former King Edward VI School student was approached by St Edmundsbury Cathedral to oversee a story-telling project following her work at the Theatre Royal and Blackthorpe Barn.

Hatty Ashton and Joshua Rosewarne with their book Theres a head in my Bed help Audrey Gredge, six, find St Edmunds head. Picture Mark Westley

After settling on the tale, she decided to publish it and it was a course at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art which gave her the inner strength to do something she once never thought possible.

“The course really boosted my confidence,” she said.

The book is available from www.etsy.com and the Cathedral Shop.

The story telling and craft activities will be on again on Friday from 10am to noon and 1pm to 4pm at £2.50 a child.