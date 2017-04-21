Haverhill Arts Centre to hold inaugural beer festival

The first ever Haverhill Beer Weekend takes place over three days next weekend at Haverhill Arts Centre.

Run in collaboration with The Nethergate Brewery, which is based near Clare, the event runs from Friday, April 28 until Sunday 30 and will be a chance for beer enthusiasts to try a selection of beers and ciders with a very East Anglian feel.

Nick Keeble, arts and leisure manager for Haverhill Town Council, said: “We’re very excited to be able to hold this inaugural Haverhill Beer Weekend and hope it will be a chance for friends and family to get together and explore some of the great beers and ciders we produce in this part of the world.

“Hopefully this Beer Weekend will be the first of many and we can add it to the Haverhill Town Council’s roster of regular events.”

There will be such hoppy delights on offer as Suffolk County and Azza Parrot from the Nethergate Brewery, Jack Spitty from the Colchester Brewery and Blackwater Mild from the Crouch Vale Brewery in Chelmsford.

Tickets cost £2 per day (sampling the beers and ales costs extra), CAMRA members and children under 15 get in free. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Tickets are available in advance from www.haverhillbeerweekend.co.uk or by calling 01440 714140. The arts centre bar will be open for other drinks and designated drivers can benefit from free soft drinks.

If you are after a souvenir Haverhill Beer Weekend beer glasses and T-shirts will be available to buy.

In addition to the beer and cider, there will be the opportunity to buy hot food courtesy of local business The Meat Wagon. Examples include curry night on Saturday, beef carbonnade, pulled pork baps and vegetarian options.

Acoustic singer-songwriter Alton Wahlberg will play an evening set along with a number of other musicians at various points throughout the weekend.

The Beer Weekend is on from 5pm to 11pm Friday, 11am to 1pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday.