Havebury holds Christmas Charity Week in aid of charities

Staff at Havebury Housing Partnership have been donating items to charities in a week dedicated to the theme of ‘giving at Christmas’.

In a week-long challenge, Havebury set its employees the task of collecting as much food and household items as possible to donate to two local charities - REACH Community Projects in Haverhill and Gatehouse in Bury St Edmunds.

Charlotte Harrison, HR Apprentice at Havebury Housing Partnership and Elaine Channen of Gatehouse. ANL-161223-094158001

Almost 70kg of Christmas goodies was collected ready for Christmas meals and parcels across Suffolk.

They also raised an impressive £516 for Crisis – a national charity for homeless people.

The spirit continued throughout last week with a number of Christmas themed events including a bake sale, Christmas jumper competition, ‘Dress Your Desk’ competition and a mega raffle that included 27 prizes.

Raffle prizes were generously donated by a number of companies in Bury including Glasswells, Abbeygate Cinema, Green Duck and Abbey Security.

Alan Earle, Neighbourhood Ranger at Havebury Housing Partnership, Ann Merrigan, Operations Manager at REACH Community Projects and Ross Jepson, Neighbourhood Ranger at Havebury Housing Partnership ANL-161223-094109001

The week concluded with none other than Father Christmas calling into Havebury to deliver gifts and provide an opportunity to buy reindeer food for charity.

Karen Mayhew, Chief Executive at Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “The Havebury team are understandably extremely busy throughout the year, so it’s great that the staff could get behind our Christmas fund-raising for local and national charities.”

A big thank you to local companies that generously donated items for our successful Christmas raffle,” she added.