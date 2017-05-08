Search

Havebury donates furniture to Bury St Edmunds charity

Charlotte Springett, Denise Sullivan, Emma McDougall and Charlotte Maguire, of Havebury, with Jamie Blyth, of Focus12

Charlotte Springett, Denise Sullivan, Emma McDougall and Charlotte Maguire, of Havebury, with Jamie Blyth, of Focus12

0
Have your say

A Bury St Edmunds-based housing association has donated some much-needed furniture to charity.

On Wednesday Havebury Housing Partnership presented chairs and a mahogany storage box to drug and alcohol rehabilitation charity Focus12.

Karen Mayhew, Havebury’s chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that we were able to support one of our local corporate charities, Focus12, and donate much-needed furniture to help them refresh and refurbish the communal areas essential for their clients’ rehabilitation.”

Focus12 has previously relied upon a mix of furniture donations, with its therapy room consisting of an assortment of chairs of varying levels of comfort.

Jamie Blyth, Focus12’s business development officer, said: “This is a perfect contribution by Haverbury and allows us to offer an equal ‘platform’ for all clients, rather than a first-come-first-serve basis where someone is inevitably left with a three-legged chair.

“It is particularly important in a fragile sphere of recovery where clients are dealing with very sensitive life changing group therapy – a feeling of equality and comfort is essential.”