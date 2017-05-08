Havebury donates furniture to Bury St Edmunds charity

A Bury St Edmunds-based housing association has donated some much-needed furniture to charity.

On Wednesday Havebury Housing Partnership presented chairs and a mahogany storage box to drug and alcohol rehabilitation charity Focus12.

Karen Mayhew, Havebury’s chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that we were able to support one of our local corporate charities, Focus12, and donate much-needed furniture to help them refresh and refurbish the communal areas essential for their clients’ rehabilitation.”

Focus12 has previously relied upon a mix of furniture donations, with its therapy room consisting of an assortment of chairs of varying levels of comfort.

Jamie Blyth, Focus12’s business development officer, said: “This is a perfect contribution by Haverbury and allows us to offer an equal ‘platform’ for all clients, rather than a first-come-first-serve basis where someone is inevitably left with a three-legged chair.

“It is particularly important in a fragile sphere of recovery where clients are dealing with very sensitive life changing group therapy – a feeling of equality and comfort is essential.”