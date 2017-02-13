Have your say on Nearly Festival line-up for Bury St Edmunds

A music festival is set to make a return to Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens this summer and organisers are asking for your help deciding the final line-up.

The two-day Nearly Festival – billed as nearly the real thing at nowhere near festival prices – will take place on June 17 and 18 and promises to be bigger and better than last year’s debut event in the town.

Bob Marley & The Wailers, performed buy Trenchtown Experience, at last year's festival

As well as 14 of the UK’s biggest tribute acts, this year’s festival will include a ‘pub in the park’, children’s rides and activities, a tasty street food zone and, new this year, a silent disco for teenagers and ‘big kids’.

But with the headline acts still to be announced, organisers are asking for your help choosing the line-up.

A poll has been launched on The Nearly Festival 2017’s Facebook page with Queen, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran and Bon Jovi proving the most popular choices so far.

To have your say visit www.facebook.com/events/1847464832178937.