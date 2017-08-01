Haughley Park hosts sheepdog trials

Dogs, their handlers, sheep and spectators gathered in the picturesque setting of Haughley Park for three days of sheepdog trials at the weekend.

The English National Sheepdog Championships trials visited Suffolk for the first time ever from Friday-Sunday.

Bob Wilden, Chairman of the organising committee, said the event went ‘exceedingly well’ despite a slight setback of heavy storms overnight on Thursday.

“It is the first time the trials have ever come to Suffolk and from that point of view we had some extremely positive feedback from competitors, who were full of praise at the venue and the actual quality of the trial itself,” he said.

“I know all the handlers were very appreciative of the welcome they got from Suffolk.”

In addition to watching working sheepdogs, visitors could enjoy a family day out thanks to a showcase of local produce, businesses and attractions, including a bar, stands, children’s activities and traditional fun fair.

“People turned out in good numbers. I spoke to many who all thought it was a huge success,”added Mr Wilden.

“Haughley Park itself is a beautiful site and the whole set up was perfect.”