Haughley man brandished machet outside neighbour’s home - court

A ‘unique trigger’ caused a Haughley man to go to a neighbour’s home armed with a machete, a court has heard.

Michael Bass, 34, was upset about a comment allegedly made by a neighbour about sympathy for sex offenders.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday that Bass had become abusive with the man at an address in St Mary’s Avenue on April 15.

The situation was initially calmed by another neighbour said prosecutor Catherine Bradshaw, but Bass, of St Mary’s Avenue, returned brandishing a machete, demanded the neighbour go outside to talk and made threats against him.

Police officers were called and a search of Bass’s home revealed the machete in the kitchen.

Bass pleaded guilty to using violence to gain entry to premises and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place. The court heard Bass had 20 previous convictions for 33 separate offences including assault, dishonesty, causing criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Representing Bass, Oliver Haswell said his client had become upset by a comment made by his neighbour about child sex offenders like Jimmy Savile and Bass reacted badly because of problems in his early life.

Mr Haswell said: “It was a particularly unique trigger.”

Judge David Goodin told Bass that because of the seriousness of the offences,only immediate custody was an option. Bass, who has been in custody since April, was jailed for a total of 14 months and made the sbject of a restraining order forbidding him from entering St Mary’s Avenue, Haughley.