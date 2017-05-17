Haughley bakery launches election muffins

Palmers Bakery of Haughley has come up with a novel way of keeping track of people’s political allegiances.

On Thursday the family-run Old Street bakery launched its range of General Election muffins.

Bury MP Jo Churchill took a break from canvassing last week when she popped into Palmers Bakery of Haughley to purchase an election muffin

Customers are able to choose between blue, red, purple, yellow and green muffins, with their purchase casting a vote for one of the main political parties, Conservative, Labour, UKIP, Liberal Democrat or Green respectively.

Fifth generation owner Kieron Palmer came up with the idea as ‘a bit of fun’ and has been keeping a tally of people’s choices.

Asked how things were shaping up so far, he said: “The Conservatives are proving most popular, the Greens and Lib Dems are next, then Labour and UKIP.”

By a happy accident, last week’s muffin launch coincided with Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill canvassing the village as part of her election campaign – not surprisingly she opted for a blue muffin.