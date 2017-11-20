Happy St Edmund’s Day

This weekend saw Bury St Edmunds celebrate their hometown saint with celebrations, parades and activities.

Even though St Edmund’s Day is today (November 20) the town started early to pay homage to the first patron saint of England by putting up bunting and banners, having a parade through Abbey Gardens by Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets and various activities throughout the town.

St Edmunds Day parade with Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets in Abbey Gardens Picture Mark Westley

Denny Bros, on St Andrew’s Street, held a special session with local group, Crafty Foxes, to make St Edmund-themed key rings and Moyse’s Hall Museum held tours and a lecture from Francis Young called ’How Edmund became England’s Patron Saint.”

James Sheen of We Love Bury St Edmunds!, who set up the celebrations, said: “The fact the town has come out and put up flags and banners in support for this day has been very important.

“I am forever amazed and humbled by everybody coming together after launching this crazy idea back in August.”

The festivities continue today with 1973 Eurovision Song Contest winner, Anne-Marie David, and composer, Jean Musy, performing at St Mary’s Church at 2pm as well as activities in St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

