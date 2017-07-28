Handling earth’s treasures in Brandon

Youngsters were able to experience ‘treasures from the earth’ during a free activities day at Brandon Country Park.

The event, hosted by Suffolk County Council’s archaeology service on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Festival of Archaeology, brought real archaeological finds into the clasps of families.

Jack and Erin Riding, from Brandon

“We brought our handling collection full of artefacts of all periods,” said finds recording officer Anna Booth, adding that one item in particular – an axe of nearly half a million years old – created ‘quite a lot of excitement for everybody’.

Other activities on offer included making dragons, Saxon purses, and coil clay pots which allowed youngsters to ‘have fun getting their hands dirty’, while GeoSuffolk also brought lots of fossils and West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village trialled its new mobile museum.