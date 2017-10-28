Hallowe’en haven in country parks

Brandon Country Park hosted its third annual Pumpkin Fest on Wednesday when children could try their hand at pumpkin carving to win a prize.

The event took place in the Walled Garden from 11am to 3pm and gave children the chance to throw on their best costumes and take part in the famous pumpkin carving competition.Prizes were given to the best pumpkin carvers as well as for the best costume on the day.

The 'Pumpkin Fest' at Brandon Country Park. L-R: Tilly Daly (7), Noah Daly (3) and Natalie Daly (9).

There was also something for the adults who could enjoy live music, dancing and cupcake decorating as well as stalls selling woodland crafts.

The festival began in 2015, when Year 10 students from IES Breckland School planted a pumpkin patch and decided that a Halloween festival would be the best way to use it.

Nowton Park also got in on the pumpkin fun as it hosted pumpkin-carving and mask-making workshops on Wednesday.