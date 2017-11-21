Guildhall calls for volunteers

The history of more than 800 years is set to be unlocked when the the Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds opens in the summer of 2018 and they are looking for volunteers to assist the project.

The heritage atttraction will show the history of the buildng and the town from Tudor times to World War Two.

The World War II Operations Room will also bring the history of the Guidlhall to life

James Mellish, project manager, said: “The Guildhall has many stories to tell and needs volunteers to help tell them.

“Even if you’ve never volunteered before but are enthusiastic to participate, you could surprise yourself.”

The principal rooms of the grade one listed building including The Court Room, The Banqueting Hall, The WWII HQ room and a Tudor Kitchen will be on display showing the Guildhall’s history within the town.

People that would like to volunteer can go to the Guildhall on Saturday December 2, from 11am till 3.30pm to find out more. Alternatively, contact James Mellish on 07702 588683 or email info@burystedmundsguildhall.org.uk. 09/11/2017