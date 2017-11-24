Guess the locations of Bury St Edmunds charity’s ‘elf on the shelf’ to win a prize

Can you guess where the Gatehouse charity’s very own ‘elf on the shelf’ has found a perch?
Elaine Channen has donned her elf costume to appear at seven mystery businesses and organisations which are sponsoring the charity’s dementia hub fund-raising appeal.
She is challenging readers to name each location, using the pictures and clues, to be in with a chance of winning one of three great prizes.
The first prize is a Christmas turkey and trimmings courtesy of East Anglian Foods.
The second prize is a gift hamper and the third prize is a meal for two at Bill’s restaurant, in Abbeygate Street.
The initiative is part of the charity’s fund-raising drive for its dementia hub at its base, in Dettingen Way, Bury St Edmunds.
Email your answers to info@gatehouse.org.uk by Wednesday, December 13.
