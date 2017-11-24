Guess the locations of Bury St Edmunds charity’s ‘elf on the shelf’ to win a prize

Can you guess where the Gatehouse charity’s very own ‘elf on the shelf’ has found a perch?

Elaine Channen has donned her elf costume to appear at seven mystery businesses and organisations which are sponsoring the charity’s dementia hub fund-raising appeal.

Settling down for a film but which Bury St Edmunds cinema is this?

She is challenging readers to name each location, using the pictures and clues, to be in with a chance of winning one of three great prizes.

The first prize is a Christmas turkey and trimmings courtesy of East Anglian Foods.

The second prize is a gift hamper and the third prize is a meal for two at Bill’s restaurant, in Abbeygate Street.

The initiative is part of the charity’s fund-raising drive for its dementia hub at its base, in Dettingen Way, Bury St Edmunds.

Elaine travelled outside of Bury St Edmunds to a vineyard in Hartest

Email your answers to info@gatehouse.org.uk by Wednesday, December 13.

An elf just needs to find the right 'stuff' but at which Bury St Edmunds clothes shop?

Putting her feet up at a supported living 'village' at Nowton Park

Trying something sweet at a shop in Bury St Edmunds town centre