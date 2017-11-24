Search

Guess the locations of Bury St Edmunds charity’s ‘elf on the shelf’ to win a prize

Elaine Channen, of charity Gatehouse, finds a perch at the smallest pub in Bury St Edmunds but can you name it?
Elaine Channen, of charity Gatehouse, finds a perch at the smallest pub in Bury St Edmunds but can you name it?

Can you guess where the Gatehouse charity’s very own ‘elf on the shelf’ has found a perch?

Elaine Channen has donned her elf costume to appear at seven mystery businesses and organisations which are sponsoring the charity’s dementia hub fund-raising appeal.

Settling down for a film but which Bury St Edmunds cinema is this?

Settling down for a film but which Bury St Edmunds cinema is this?

She is challenging readers to name each location, using the pictures and clues, to be in with a chance of winning one of three great prizes.

The first prize is a Christmas turkey and trimmings courtesy of East Anglian Foods.

The second prize is a gift hamper and the third prize is a meal for two at Bill’s restaurant, in Abbeygate Street.

The initiative is part of the charity’s fund-raising drive for its dementia hub at its base, in Dettingen Way, Bury St Edmunds.

Elaine travelled outside of Bury St Edmunds to a vineyard in Hartest

Elaine travelled outside of Bury St Edmunds to a vineyard in Hartest

Email your answers to info@gatehouse.org.uk by Wednesday, December 13.

An elf just needs to find the right 'stuff' but at which Bury St Edmunds clothes shop?

An elf just needs to find the right 'stuff' but at which Bury St Edmunds clothes shop?

Putting her feet up at a supported living 'village' at Nowton Park

Putting her feet up at a supported living 'village' at Nowton Park

Trying something sweet at a shop in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Trying something sweet at a shop in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Whose parlour is this at West Suffolk House, in Bury St Edmunds?

Whose parlour is this at West Suffolk House, in Bury St Edmunds?