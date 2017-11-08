Gucci bag and watch taken in Hitcham burglary

A Gucci bag and watch were stolen from a home in Hitcham near Wattisham yesterday.

The event took place between 9.25am and 3.15pm.

The offender broke into the property on Water Run by smashing a small window in the sitting room.

Various items were taken, including the bag, watch and a small amount of cash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/72033/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.