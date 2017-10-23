Grim wait for One Bull boss after devastating fire

The boss of fire hit restaurant The One Bull has revealed its re-opening has had to be put back further as water damage is worse than expected.

Surveyors and builders met David Marjoram on Friday to reveal that there needs to be a longer period for the building to dry out from the effects of the urgent firebreak firefighters created to save the building.

The devastating fire at Cycle King next door has left the Angel Hill business and the Marjoram’s home above unable to be re-instated until the new year.

Rainfall is also causing a problem as, while what is left of the Cycle King building remains unsafe, workers cannot get a temporary roof over the buildings.

Mr Marjoram said: “There’s not much we can do. The firecrews did absolutely the right thing and this is just a knock on effect caused by the action they had to take. Hopefully we will find a way to resolve this.”

Mr Marjoram has had to cancel booking for 950 people in the run up to Christmas and is offering them alternative bookings at his other restaurants, The Cadogan at Ingham and The Crown at Hartest with free transport from The Beerhouse and back.

But, he says, this doesn’t suit everyone.

“People have been very supportive and understanding but it is very frustrating.

“We are absolutely re-opening The One Bull and are determined to make it early next year but we have to wait for them to take down Cycle King before we can access our site.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire.