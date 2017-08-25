Grendel’s mother to create fish sanctuary at West Stow

The final sculpture in a new Beowulf and Grendel-themed family trail has arrived at West Stow Country Park – by boat.

Grendel’s mother, created by artist Andy Manning, is the last piece in the 1km Beowulf and Grendel Trail and arrived just in time for an opening weekend of activities.

She was transported into place by boat to take residence in the lake, behind the main sculpture forming the entrance to her ‘underwater lair’.

The Beowulf and Grendel Trail – the first of its kind in the UK – has been an 18-month project to create six sculptures inspired by the ancient Anglo-Saxon saga and The Brecks countryside in which it is set.

“West Country Park is a very special place and I wanted to represent as many aspects about it as I could,” said Andy, of Bury St Edmunds.

“Over time, the piece will merge naturally with the surrounding environment.”

The Trail consists of: Beowulf carving, Anglo-Saxon ship, beast Grendel, lair of Grendel’s mother, the heath dragon and the burnt hall – all created by Suffolk artists.

Grendel’s Mother, whose head can be seen emerging from the lake, is sponsored by the West Stow Fishing Syndicate, which has 80 members.

The area of the lake in which it is anchored will also create a sanctuary for carp.

“I’d like to thank all those fishermen who have contributed to help complete this wonderful trail which offers something for everyone,” said Paul Taylor, West Stow Country Park Fisheries Manager.

The Beowulf and Grendel Trail has been created through partnership between St Edmundsbury Borough Council, The Friends of West Stow, the Breaking New Ground Project, The West Stow Fishing Syndicate, Bury Schools Partnership and The Heart of Oak Company.

Three days of activities to launch the trail start tomorrow at 11am.