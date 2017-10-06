Greene King trio to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro

A group of Greene King team members are gearing up to take on Africa’s highest mountain in a 10-day trek to raise money for the brewer’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Employees from the Greene King head office in Bury St Edmunds – Matthew Plested, Cheryl Bullen and Julie English – set off on the challenge yesterday.

Julie was determined to raise funds having received support from Macmillan while undergoing treatment for breast cancer last year, while Matthew and Cheryl have both lost loved ones to the disease.

