Greene King is recruiting for 300 plus apprentice places

Greene King is recruiting for more than 300 apprenticeship places, hoping to attract school leavers who this week receive their A-level results.

The Bury St Edmunds based brewery, which is aiming to provide 10,000 apprenticeships over three years, is offering opportunities to young people over the age of 16 with more roles going live during the summer.

The scheme offers young people the channce of on the job training in a wide range of roles from chefs, bar staff and front of house, combining workplace training and classrooim learning to gain industry leading qualifications and build long-term careers in hospitality.

Since 2011 when the programme launched more than 9,000 people have taken part in the scheme.

Graham Briggs, apprenticeship manager at Greene King, said: “We are particularly proud of our apprenticeship programme and the number of young people that it has helped to realise their ambitions of a rewarding career. As a leading business in the UK’s hospitality sector we’re also delighted that, through our scheme, we’re able to create a sustainable pipeline of skills for the future, ensuring that the industry continues to contribute to the UK’s economy and employment.”