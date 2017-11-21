Greene King announce Christmas Fayre appearance

Greene King are set to roll out the barrels for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre between November 23 to 26.

The brewers are getting well and truly in the spirit this week preparing for Bury St Edmunds annual Christmas event.

Managing Director of Brewing and Brands, Clive Chesser, and Master Brewer, Craig Bennett, will deliver the beer fresh from the brewery to Angel Hill where Greene King will host its annual beer tent and stand inside the Athenaeum.

This year they have selected five special ales including Rocking Rudolph and Rein Bier to serve to visitors at the Fayre.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Chesser said: “The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is a special event in the Greene King calendar as it gives us an opportunity to showcase to our loyal local consumers some of our newer or seasonal ales before they hit the pubs and supermarkets.

“Beer doesn’t get any fresher than straight from the brewery and with only a few hundred metres to travel it’s as delicious as it comes.”

Visitors to the Greene King stalls will be able to purchase bespoke gift packs and for the first time, ’BeerVent’ Calendars, twenty-four different bottled beers to unveil throughout advent.

There will also be some fun competitions to take part in – guess the bottle tops in the jars – to win tickets to Strictly Come Dancing Live Shows.