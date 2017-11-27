Great Whelnetham Players give Christmas panto a rock’n’roll spin

The Great Whelnetham Players are gearing up for their rock’n’roll production of Jack and the Beanstalk which is less than a week away.

The show will run for three nights, from Thursday, December 7 until Saturday, December 9 at Whelnetham Community Centre.

There will be an evening performance each night, beginning at 7.30pm, with a matinee show on the Saturday afternoon as well which begins at 2pm.

Sarah Farr, director of the production, said: “I’m quite excited. Everyone’s worked very hard and I think that will show. What’s important is that everyone has had a lot of fun and hopefully the audience will have fun too.”

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for concessions and £6 for children aged four to 15. Entry for children under three is free.

To buy tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/greatwhelnethamplayers or call 03336663366.