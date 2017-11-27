Search

Great Whelnetham Players give Christmas panto a rock’n’roll spin

GREAT WHELNETHAM: Community pantomime Whelnetham Community Centre, Stanningfield Road, Great Whelnetham Fourth community pantomime - Jack and the Beanstalk. Jack Neil pettit, Simon Trevor Bishop with Daisy the Cow Picture Mark Westley
GREAT WHELNETHAM: Community pantomime Whelnetham Community Centre, Stanningfield Road, Great Whelnetham Fourth community pantomime - Jack and the Beanstalk. Jack Neil pettit, Simon Trevor Bishop with Daisy the Cow Picture Mark Westley

The Great Whelnetham Players are gearing up for their rock’n’roll production of Jack and the Beanstalk which is less than a week away.

The show will run for three nights, from Thursday, December 7 until Saturday, December 9 at Whelnetham Community Centre.

There will be an evening performance each night, beginning at 7.30pm, with a matinee show on the Saturday afternoon as well which begins at 2pm.

Sarah Farr, director of the production, said: “I’m quite excited. Everyone’s worked very hard and I think that will show. What’s important is that everyone has had a lot of fun and hopefully the audience will have fun too.”

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for concessions and £6 for children aged four to 15. Entry for children under three is free.

To buy tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/greatwhelnethamplayers or call 03336663366.