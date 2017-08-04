Great Saxham garden will open this year for the last time

A couple who have been involved in the National Gardens Scheme for more than a decade will be opening their two acre garden to the public for the last time later this month.

Dick and Sue Soper have raised more than £16,000 for charity since opening their Cobbs Hall garden, in Great Saxham, in 2004.

Now aged in their 70s, the pair are finding it ‘a bit too much’ work to look after and have decided to open it from 2pm to 5.30pm on August 13 for the very last time.

Gislingham Gardens will open both days this weekend, while River Cottage in Lavenham will open on Sunday, Woodwards in Coddenham on August 27 and Redbricks in Buxhall on September 17. For more details click here.