Great Saxham burglary prompts police warning

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant after a burglary in Great Saxham yesterday.

Keys and a wallet were stolen from a residential property in the village between 12am and 9am.

Witnesses and anyone who saw anything suspicious are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 53707/17.

Officers are also asking members of the public to consider following seven simple precautions, as below, to reduce their chance of falling victim to a burglary.

1) Fit secure locks to all doors and fit a door chain or bar.

2) Fit visible window locks, including rear or side windows and those above a low roof.

3) Visible burglar alarms make burglars think twice – get specialist advice and consult your insurance company.

4) Use timer switches to turn on lights and radios when you are out to give the impression that your home is occupied.

5) Be alert to strangers loitering in residential streets – if in doubt call the police.

6) Be aware of fire risks and means of escape. Make sure you have a smoke alarm fitted.

7) Never leave spare keys in a hiding place such as under a doormat, in a flowerpot or inside the letterbox.