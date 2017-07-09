Grant is recipe for successful new lunch club in Stowmarket

Stowmarket Foodbank has seen its Community Lunch Club take off with a £2,000 grant from Hopkins Homes’ Building Communities Fund.

The charity was awarded the grant after requesting funding to expand its popular summer holiday lunch club.

Since its launch in 2016 the monthly Community Lunch Club has often attracted more than 30 people to enjoy a hot meal and to socialise.

Caroline Davies, from the foodbank, said, “We see a wide range of people coming along from single parents to the elderly or others who have heard about us from family or via the foodbank.

“The grant money is used to fund the hire of the venue at Stowmarket Community Centre and to cover the costs of food and other expenses.

“We are planning a Community Lunch Club trip in August and are looking forward to our holiday lunch club returning in July and August.”

James Hopkins, Hopkins Homes’ executive chairman, said: “I’m extremely pleased the initiative has proved so popular. When we launched the Building Communities Fund last year we intended it as a way of helping charities and groups throughout Suffolk to continue the valuable work they do in supporting vulnerable individuals.”

The lunch club is on the first Wednesday of the month. A summer holiday lunch club is also available, run with Sunshine Children’s centre, giving parents and children the chance to enjoy activities and share a meal with other families whilst the schools are off.

To find out more about both clubs contact Caroline Davies 01449 774000.

Charities and community groups can bid for a share of Hopkins Homes’ Building Communities Fund by contacting the Suffolk Community Foundation on 01473 602602 or grants@suffolkcf.org.uk