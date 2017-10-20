Graduate Tom from Barrow and Miracle Tea Studio launch their first game

A Barrow based games designer is part of the team which won funding to develop its first game which will be released on November 2.

Tom Andrews is a founder member of Miracle Tea Studio which will be releasing Ruya, a puzzle game inviting players to match cute characters in Ruya’s world of dreams.

Tom, a graduate of the University of Suffolk, along with other students, took part in a national competition last year winning funding to develop their game.

Miracle Tea and another game developer IndieByte this year were part of the Tranzfuser event at EGX, Birmingham, showcasing their products.

Miracle Tea comprises Tom, Bradley Smith, illustrator, Enrico Ercole, sound designer and Gav Amante, programming.

Tom, 24, who now works for Orbital Media in Stowmarket, said: “It’s been a hectic period balancing full time work with our own development for Ruya, working into the early hours of the morning every night to finish the game, but it’s been worth every second.”

“I made this little prototype at university and thanks to the Tranzfuser and the funding we were able to develop Ruya,”

Tranzfuser is a platform for graduates looking to break into the games industry. The Eastern Enterprise Hub was a host hub for the event. Ruya is released on iOS and Android.