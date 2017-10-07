‘Good’ rating on the horizon for nursery after Ofsted inspection

Staff at a Mildenhall nursery are celebrating after Ofsted handed it a ‘good’ rating following an inspection in August.

New Horizons Day Care, in James Carter Road, Mildenhall, was opened in 2014 and extended in 2016 to meet demand.

Bev Webb, owner and manager, said: “We are extremely pleased with the result and the contents of the report. New Horizons owes the success to the 16 members of staff, who all work very hard to create a stimulating learning environment. Without their commitment New Horizons wouldn’t be the success it is.”

Ofsted rated the effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children as ‘good’.

Helen Hyett, inspector, said: “The nursery provides a welcoming environment for children to play and learn in. Children settle quickly when they start at the nursery and they build secure bonds with their key person.”