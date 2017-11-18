Glitter, glue and King Edmund’s bouncing head

Youngsters were treated to an alternative take on the legend of St Edmund last weekend, as well as lots of glitter and glue.

Author Hatty Ashton, 25, hosted a special story telling and craft making event at the The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, based around her popular children’s book, ‘There’s a Head in My Bed’

Emily Partridge, nine, Ewan Strachan, three, and Adam Partridge, seven

In the book, Hatty tells the ‘untold’ story of St Edmund’s head by imagining what happened to it after it was chopped off by the Vikings and thrown into a forest.

According to the book it ‘boinged, bounced and bumbled’ into the beds of several animals who help him on his journey.

“At the weekend event we held some story telling from the book before the children did some colouring and made Edmund crowns.

“Then they went off searching for characters from the book, such as the wig-wearing hedgehog Mrs Birdy, hidden around he venue.

Making Edmund crowns before searching the venue for characters

“Everyone was so covered in glitter and glue, they almost got stuck to the walls.”

Hatty has previously held workshops at primary schools as well as St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

She overcame dyslexia to write the book, which is now in its second print run and has sold more than 600 copies.