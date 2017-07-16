Glimpse into the past at Bury St Edmunds’ former Odeon cinema

Scores of young cinema-goers take their seats at Bury St Edmunds’ former Odeon in this picture taken in 1937.

The image is believed to be of the cinema’s Mickey Mouse Club and has been lodged at Suffolk Record Office, in Raingate Street, as well as other photos of the Odeon being demolished in 1983.

The 1,300 seat Art-Deco Odeon opened on July 5, 1937 and was the first cinema in Bury to be specifically designed for sound films.

It closed as the Odeon in 1975 when it was rebranded as the Focus, which closed in 1982.

Demolition soon followed and the Cornhill Walk shopping centre was built on the site.